Nicola Grant Workers Party Regional Spokesperson has called on Delegates to the Labour Party Conference to smash the Two-Child Benefit Cap.
The Workers Party has been campaigning against this policy since its introduction by the Tory Government which Labour while in opposition opposed. Scrapping the two-child cap would cost £1.3 billion, however it is estimated that child poverty costs the economy £39 billion each year. For a government that claims it wants to put the economy on a firm footing this should be a no brainer. It is an absolute scandal that one million children across the United Kingdom are living in various levels of poverty in the fifth richest country in the world
No child should have to go to bed hungry, cold,or in substandard or temporary accommodation. Our children deserve more, our children are entitled to more. Ms Grant finished by saying that I hope the message goes out loud and clear that children’s rights, pensioners rights, and workers rights must be protected and respected. That those rights should be a priority, and what is needed is welfare not warfare. There must be a change in policies and priorities.