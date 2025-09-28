Nicola Grant Workers Party Regional Spokesperson has called on Delegates to the Labour Party Conference to smash the Two-Child Benefit Cap.

It is scandalous that in the fifth richest country in the world that one million children are living in various levels of poverty

Ms Grant said she is hoping that delegates will pass the motions from trade unions and Labour Party branches to scrap the two-child benefit cap and that it will be carried by an overwhelming majority. To show the chancellor and the prime minister that the Labour Party is not prepared to continue with policies that leave children in poverty. Scrapping the two-child limit would lift 250,000 children out of poverty overnight and reduce the level of poverty that a further 850,000 children are living in.

The Workers Party has been campaigning against this policy since its introduction by the Tory Government which Labour while in opposition opposed. Scrapping the two-child cap would cost £1.3 billion, however it is estimated that child poverty costs the economy £39 billion each year. For a government that claims it wants to put the economy on a firm footing this should be a no brainer. It is an absolute scandal that one million children across the United Kingdom are living in various levels of poverty in the fifth richest country in the world