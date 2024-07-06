Sinn Fein won most seats but unionists pulled a decisive 3% ahead of nationalists in total vote share
The unionist share of the overall vote, having fallen behind nationalists for the first time last year in the council elections, pulled ahead again on Thursday: 43% to 40%. A News Letter editorial on election morning talked about the importance of unionists winning this tally, which they did.
Unionists now have the same number of MPs at Westminster as they did in 2019, eight, while nationalists continue to have nine and Alliance still one. However, unionist representation in the Commons is now split four ways.
The DUP lost votes mainly to the TUV, who did not stand in 2019, but this time got one of their best-ever vote shares, at 6%. The Ulster Unionist vote share has stood still since 2019, but this time they have an MP, something they have not had since 2017 when their two 2015-elected MPs lost. Scroll all the way down for the key data:
NI SEATS WON 2024 (2019):
Sinn Fein 7 (7)
DUP 5 (8)
SDLP 2 (2)
Alliance 1 (1)
UUP 1 (-)
TUV 1 (-)
Independent 1 (-)
VOTES WON % 2024 (2019):
SF 210,891 27% (23%)
DUP 172,058 22.1% (31%)
SDLP 86,861 11.1% (15%)
Alliance 117,191 15% (9%)
UUP 94,779 12.2% (12%)
TUV 48,685 6.2% -
Independent 23,602 3% -
Others 25,773 (3%)
VOTE SHARE 2024 (2019):
Unionist 336,435 43.1% (43.1%)
Nationalist 313,656 40.2% (39.8%)
Others 129,749 16.6% (17.1%)