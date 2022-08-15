Funeral details released for tragic Ryan Speirs

According to funeraltimes.com he will be buried on August 17 after 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of St Joseph and St Malachy, Drumullan, in the adjoining cemetery.
Tragic Ryan, according to the death notice, is the "beloved son of Raymond and Donna and loving brother of Stacey, partner of Clodagh and devoted father of Cábhan and Cádhla, grandson of John and Johanna McVey and Jean and the late Jim Speirs".
The death notice adds: "Deeply regretted by his sorrowing father, mother, sister, Clodagh, children, godmother/aunt Jolene Neeson, uncles, aunts and extended family circle.
"House strictly private."
