Motorists asked to beware exposed river drop after lorry ‘knocks parapet off wall’
Motorists are being asked to exercise caution after a lorry ‘knocked the parapet wall of a bridge down near the junction exposing the drop into the river below’.
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 7:51 am
The incident happened in outside Dromara, on the Rathfrliand road in Co Down.
A post on TrafficwatchNI this morning says: ‘Co Down - Leaving Dromara on the Rathfriland rd a lorry has knocked the parapet wall of a bridge down near the junction with Bridge rd exposing the drop into the river below.
‘Road users are advised to approach with caution until we can attend and assess.’