Motorists asked to beware exposed river drop after lorry ‘knocks parapet off wall’

Motorists are being asked to exercise caution after a lorry ‘knocked the parapet wall of a bridge down near the junction exposing the drop into the river below’.

By Gemma Murray
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 7:51 am

The incident happened in outside Dromara, on the Rathfrliand road in Co Down.

A post on TrafficwatchNI this morning says: ‘Co Down - Leaving Dromara on the Rathfriland rd a lorry has knocked the parapet wall of a bridge down near the junction with Bridge rd exposing the drop into the river below.

‘Road users are advised to approach with caution until we can attend and assess.’

Caution is advised
