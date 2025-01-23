Northern Ireland traffic: Both sides of carriageway closed on the Bangor Road, Newtownards after collision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists are asked to be aware of a road traffic collision on the Bangor Road, Newtownards which has left both sides of the carriageway closed.

A post on Police Ards and North Down Facebook page added that ‘traffic is being diverted onto the Green Road and North Road’.