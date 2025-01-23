Northern Ireland traffic: Both sides of carriageway closed on the Bangor Road, Newtownards after collision
Motorists are asked to be aware of a road traffic collision on the Bangor Road, Newtownards which has left both sides of the carriageway closed.
A post on Police Ards and North Down Facebook page added that ‘traffic is being diverted onto the Green Road and North Road’.
It further advises motorists to ‘avoid the area at this time and seek an alternative route for your journey’.
