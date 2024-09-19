Northern Ireland traffic: Latest statistics reveal that 71 people died on our roads in 2023 - and 880 people were seriously injured
The harsh facts about road fatalities in 2023 have been revealed in the Northern Ireland Road Safety Strategy (NIRSS) to 2030 Annual Statistical Report, 2024.
The Northern Ireland Road Safety Strategy (NIRSS) to 2030 Annual Statistical Report, 2024 which was published today tracks the 2023 position.
Key findings of the report found that in 2023 –
- There were 71 fatalities in road traffic collisions in 2023. This represents an increase of 5% from the 2014-2018 Strategy baseline figure (68), and an increase of 29% from 2022.
- There were 880 people seriously injured (SI) in road traffic collisions in 2023 which is a reduction of 3% compared to 2022 and 17% higher than the baseline figure of 751.
- There were 83 children (aged 0 to 15) killed or seriously injured (KSIs) in road traffic collisions in 2023 – 9 fewer than in 2022. This represents an increase of 17% from the baseline figure (71) and a decrease of 10% over the year.
- There were 192 young people (aged 16 to 24) KSIs in road traffic collisions in 2023. This is four fewer than the 2014-18 baseline figure of 196 and a 2% decrease on the number recorded in 2022.
- In 2023 car users had the lowest rate of KSIs per kilometres travelled (3 KSIs per 100 million kilometres travelled by car or van) compared to other road user groups, and hence are considered at less risk. Motorcyclists had the greatest rate (314 motorcycle KSIs per 100 million kilometres travelled by motorcycle), with the rates for pedal cyclists (72 pedal cycle KSIs per 100 million kilometres cycled) and pedestrians (37 pedestrian KSIs per 100 million kilometres walked) being in between.
- People over the age of 70 had 46 KSIs per 100,000 population. This rate is 6% above that recorded in 2022 and is 7% above the baseline figure of 42.
- There were 47 people killed in collisions on rural roads. The numbers recorded in 2023 are up 57% on 2022 (30). Fatalities on rural roads are now 7% above the baseline figure of 44.
- There were 11 people killed in road traffic collisions where alcohol or drugs was attributed. This is one more than the ten recorded in 2022. The number in 2023 is 37% below the baseline level of 17.
- There were 240 KSIs resulting from collisions involving drivers under the age of 25. This is a 2% decrease from the number recorded in 2022 (245). The number in 2023 is just below the baseline number of 244.
