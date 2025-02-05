Northern Ireland weather: Motorists asked to take care this morning before we should enjoy a 'mainly dry and bright day'
But, road users are again advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.
The Met Office forecasters say that it will be ‘mainly dry and bright today’ with the ‘chance of the odd shower across the west this morning’.
They add there will be ‘a few icy patches possible at first’ with a ‘maximum temperature 8 °C’.
This evening ‘will be dry with lengthy clear periods’ and ‘staying dry and clear for the rest of the night with some patchy frost and fog’.
They add there will be a ‘minimum temperature 2 °C’.
And tomorrow (Thursday) ‘any overnight mist dispersing through the morning to leave all parts with a dry and sunny day’.
They add that there will be a ‘maximum temperature 8 °C’.
And the outlook for Friday to Sunday is: ‘An occasionally cloudier and rather cold few days but staying largely dry.
‘Chance of the odd shower along eastern coastal districts over the weekend’.