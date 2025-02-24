UPDATE Northern Ireland traffic: M1 lanes reopened beyond the Moira junction after incident cleared

By Gemma Murray
Published 24th Feb 2025, 09:34 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 11:59 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Road users are advised that the earlier incident on the M1 East Bound after Jct 9 Moira has been cleared.

The latest news comes after police informed motorists of a road traffic collision and asked motorists to ‘please avoid the area, and seek an alternative route for your journey’.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice