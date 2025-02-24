UPDATE Northern Ireland traffic: M1 lanes reopened beyond the Moira junction after incident cleared
Road users are advised that the earlier incident on the M1 East Bound after Jct 9 Moira has been cleared.
The latest news comes after police informed motorists of a road traffic collision and asked motorists to ‘please avoid the area, and seek an alternative route for your journey’.
