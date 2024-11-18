Met Office weather warning issued for Northern Ireland with snow and ice on the way
The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning
The warning will run from 3pm this afternoon, Monday 18, and run until 10am tomorrow, Tuesday 19
All areas of Northern Ireland will be affected
They have said
Snow and icy surfaces leading to difficult travel conditions Monday afternoon, evening and overnight into Tuesday morning.
What should I expect?
- Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services
- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
More details as available
