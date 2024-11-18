Met Office weather warning issued for Northern Ireland with snow and ice on the way

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital specialist

Published 18th Nov 2024, 10:25 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 10:32 GMT
The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning

The warning will run from 3pm this afternoon, Monday 18, and run until 10am tomorrow, Tuesday 19

All areas of Northern Ireland will be affected

They have said

Weather warning issued for snow and ice

Snow and icy surfaces leading to difficult travel conditions Monday afternoon, evening and overnight into Tuesday morning.

What should I expect?

  • Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services
  • Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
  • Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

More details as available

