An update this afternoon reveals that “just 1,000 homes to be reconnected following Storm Darragh.

An update at 4pm says that ‘emergency crews from NIE Networks continue working today to successfully restore power to the remaining 1000 homes following extensive damage to the network caused by Storm Darragh’.

NIE Networks engineers have been deployed all weekend following sustained high winds which caused power cuts for 95,000 customers in total.

Community assistance centres are being offered by NIE Networks this evening from 5-7pm to provide assistance to those still without power:

South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon

Seven Towers in Ballymena

Kilkeel Leisure Centre

Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre, Ballymoney

Omagh Leisure Centre

Donaghadee Community Centre

Dungannon Leisure Centre

The update says the “centres will offer warm drinks, charging and changing facilities and NIE Networks staff will be on hand to answer any queries”.

It adds that anyone who requires electricity for medical care will also be able to sign up to the NIE Networks Medical Customer Care Register.

In addition, around 150 NIE Networks employees have been on the ground across Northern Ireland providing welfare visits starting with those on their Medical Customer Care Register.

The company estimates that the vast majority of customers will be restored this evening with potential that small pockets will remain off supply into Tuesday.

The public are reminded to stay clear of any damaged electricity equipment, keep children and animals away and to report any incidents of damage immediately to the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643.

Earlier Causeway Coast and Glens councillor Margaret Anne McKillop said it has been a very difficult few days for people living in the area who were left without power.

A number of homes were without electricity due to Storm Darragh, while trees blocked roads and areas experienced flooding.

Councillor McKillop said: “I have spent most of the past weekend dealing with constituents who have been left without electricity due to damage caused by Storm Darragh.

"Those impacted range from families with young children to the elderly and it has been very distressing having no power for days at the height of winter.

"We also saw significant flooding in some areas, while fallen trees blocked roads, leaving very difficult driving conditions.

“I commend the efforts of Northern Ireland Electricity staff who have been working around the clock to repair the faults and restore power to these homes.

"However, this shows how vulnerable our electricity network is to storms of this nature, with thousands of homes being left without electricity for days at a time.

“I also pay tribute to all of the volunteers who have been helping people in their local communities during these storms.

"It has been a challenging few days for many people living in this area, particularly those in rural parts of our community who feel increasingly isolated in this situation.