Storm Franklin has caused thousands of homes to lose power across Northern Ireland.

The province has been rocked by three powerful storms in one week, leaving much disruption in its path.

The Met Office still has a yellow weather warning in place due to high winds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently there are an estimated 3,000 homes in Northern Ireland without power.

Here is the full list of homes impacted by power cuts in Northern Ireland according to the Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) Network.

Full list of power cuts in Northern Ireland according to NIE

County Down

Storm Franklin: Full list of power cuts Northern Ireland - and when your power will be back on according to NIE.

Holywood - 36 homes, estimated restoration time, 1:00 PM, Feb 21.

Helen's Bay - 13 homes, estimated restoration time, 3:00 PM, Feb 21.

Greyabbey - 186 homes, no estimate available at this time, update expected.

Comber area - 124 homes, no estimate available at this time, the repair team is working to resolve the problem.

Full list of power cuts in Northern Ireland according to NIE.

Saintfield - 44 homes, no estimate available at this time, the repair team is working to resolve the problem.

County Armagh

Banbridge - 15 homes, estimated restoration time, 5:00 PM, Feb 21.

Markethill area - 79 homes, estimated restoration time, 1:30 - 2:00 PM, Feb 21.

Country Tyrone

Galbally - 42 homes, no estimate available at this time, update expected.

Fivemiletown - 13 homes, no estimate available at this time, update expected.

Dromore area - 775 homes, no estimate available at this time, update expected.

Bodoney area - 530 homes, no estimate available at this time, update expected.

Knockmoyle - 88 homes, no estimate available at this time, update expected.

Newtownstewart - 16 homes, no estimate available at this time, update expected.

Sion Mills - 24 homes, no estimate available at this time, update expected.

Killeter area - 355 homes, no estimate available at this time, update expected.

County Fermanagh

Kesh - 43 homes, no estimate available at this time, update expected.

Lisnarick - 43 homes, no estimate available at this time, update expected.

Whitehill - 31 homes, no estimate available at this time, update expected.

Drumgallen - 12 homes, no estimate available at this time, update expected.

Carrybridge - 91 homes, no estimate available at this time, update expected.

Leggs - 26 homes, no estimate available at this time, update expected.

County Londonderry

Coleraine - 399 homes, no estimate available at this time, update expected.

Upperlands - 14 homes, no estimate available at this time, update expected.

Lisnamuck - 11 homes, no estimate available at this time, update expected.

The Loup - 39 homes, no estimate available at this time, update expected.

Drumsurn - 22 homes, no estimate available at this time, update expected.

Tullyverry - 34 homes, no estimate available at this time, update expected.

Campsey - 150 homes, no estimate available at this time, update expected.

Ardmore - 22 homes, no estimate available at this time, update expected.

New Buildings - 47 homes, estimated restoration time, 2:00 PM, Feb 21.

County Antrim

Carrickfergus - 82 homes, no estimate available at this time, update expected.

Doagh - 109 homes, no estimate available at this time, update expected.

Carncastle - 30 homes, no estimate available at this time, update expected.

Carnlough - 76 homes, estimated restoration time, 2:00 PM, Feb 21.

Ballymoney - 84 homes, no estimate available at this time, update expected.

Ballycastle - 20 homes, no estimate available at this time, update expected.

You can find a list of the postcodes affected by power cuts on the NIE website here.

When does the Met Office yellow weather warning end?

Storm Franklin's yellow weather warning has been in place since 12:00 on Sunday and is expected to end at 13:00 today.

The Met Office have predicted that the storm can still cause very strong winds on Monday, with the possibility of disruption.

What to expect from a yellow weather warning?

The Met Office have outlined what you can expect during this weather warning:

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen, along with trees/branches being brought down.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

Some roads and bridges may close.

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

You can find out more on the Met Office website here.