Weather: Another warm day in Northern Ireland but which location recorded the highest temperature?
You would have been forgiven for working outside, walking the beach, sticking on the BBQ, or even enjoying an ice-cold pint at your favourite hot spot.
The second day of the Balmoral Show also proved to be popular as attendees enjoyed the sunshine.
But what were top five temperatures recorded in the province?
Here are the figures kindly provided by the Met Office.
- Derrylin, 22°C
- Castlederg, 21.9°C
- Thomastown, 21.8°C
- Portglenone, 21.3°C
- Armagh, 20.9°C
The good news is that the weather is here to stay for a while longer.
The Met Office anticipates that this weekend will see even warmer conditions – so make sure you make the most of the spring sunshine.