Weather: Another warm day in Northern Ireland but which location recorded the highest temperature?

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 15th May 2025, 21:06 BST
It has been another warm day in Northern Ireland as the province basked in the sizzling sunshine.

You would have been forgiven for working outside, walking the beach, sticking on the BBQ, or even enjoying an ice-cold pint at your favourite hot spot.

The second day of the Balmoral Show also proved to be popular as attendees enjoyed the sunshine.

But what were top five temperatures recorded in the province?

Oliver Tay (6) from Dromore enjoys an ice-cream in the warm weather on day two at the Balmoral Showplaceholder image
Here are the figures kindly provided by the Met Office.

  1. Derrylin, 22°C
  2. Castlederg, 21.9°C
  3. Thomastown, 21.8°C
  4. Portglenone, 21.3°C
  5. Armagh, 20.9°C

The good news is that the weather is here to stay for a while longer.

The Met Office anticipates that this weekend will see even warmer conditions – so make sure you make the most of the spring sunshine.

