Wordle, the engaging word guessing game has millions of users around the world, thanks to its simplistic design and engaging daily puzzle.

But sometimes, the words can be hard to guess and even lost in translation, thanks to it's US origins.

An example of this was on January 6, when the word was 'favor' which is spelt 'favour' in the UK.

If you're having difficulty figuring out what the Wordle answer is today, or if you got it and just want to know what it means, here's everything you need to know.

But beware, there are spoilers ahead!

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game that challenges users to guess a mystery five letter word, in six attempts.

With each guess the letters are highlighted either green, yellow or grey to indicate if you are on the right track.

Green means the letter is in the correct place, yellow means it's the right letter but not in the right place and grey means it's not the letter you need.

Wordle is limited to one game a day, with a new challenge being uploading every day.

Due to its popularity Wordle has been bought by the New York Times, who have said it will still be free to use and that they will not change the format of the game.

How do you play Wordle?

Wordle is completely free and is accessible via an internet browser - there is no app of Wordle available, although copycat apps have started to pop up.

The game is playable via this link here - https://www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/

To play, simply click onto the website and the game is ready for you.

After playing, there is an option to share your results on social media and a counter which counts down until you can play your next game.

What is today’s Wordle answer?

The Wordle word for February 10, 2022 is 'Pause'.

What does “Pause” mean?

The Cambridge English dictionary describes Pause as noun that means,

'A short period in which something such as a sound or an activity is stopped before starting again.'