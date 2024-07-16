Privacy fears stall AI adoption for people in Northern Ireland planning travel, research finds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Half of people from Northern Ireland who travel for leisure have not used AI before, according to a recent survey.

Northern Ireland is the most apprehensive part of the UK when it comes to using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for travel planning specifically due to privacy concerns, according to new research from Sainsbury’s Bank Travel Money.

The study with 2,000 Brits who travel for leisure found that half of people from Northern Ireland who were surveyed have never used AI at all, which is the highest rate in the UK. Many Northern Irish people remain hesitant to use AI, with privacy concerns (53 per cent) and unfamiliarity (75 per cent) being significant barriers.

Among the major concerns, three-quarters of people surveyed said they found AI tools to have limited data accuracy and 44 per cent said they wouldn’t know where to begin with using AI for travel purposes.

Stuart Briant, Head of Travel Money at Sainsbury’s Bank, commented: “According to our research, nearly a third (31 per cent) of travellers from Northern Ireland are planning two or more holidays abroad this year. AI may help plan trips more effectively, but it's not for everyone. Many travellers still care about having support and recommendations from real people, and the personal connection that comes with it, something that AI can’t do.

“When exploring AI technology, exercise caution by avoiding sharing personal or financial details. Always verify information obtained from AI sources through independent research. There are five* Sainsbury’s Bank Travel Money bureaux in Northern Ireland, and our travel money advisors are more than happy to provide accurate and up-to-date currency information.”

For more information on the research findings, visit the Sainsbury’s Bank website here.

