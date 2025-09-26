Dr Sam’s Flawless Moisturiser: Why beauty influencers are obsessed with this eczema-approved formula. | Canva

Here’s why everyone’s talking about Dr Sam’s Flawless Moisturiser beauty influencers are raving about online.

Finding a moisturiser that earns praise from both dermatologists and beauty enthusiasts is no small feat but this one has managed to do just that, quickly becoming a favourite among influencers. In the world of skincare, it’s uncommon for a product to bridge the gap between proven clinical results and beauty-world excitement, yet this formula succeeds effortlessly.

Dermatologist-recommended products often sit in no-frills packaging, while influencer-loved creams can sometimes lack real science to back them up. But Dr Sam’s Flawless Moisturiser Intense is changing that narrative, bridging the gap between medical-grade trust and cult beauty status.

Formulated by Dr Sam Bunting , a London-based cosmetic dermatologist, the Flawless Moisturiser Intense was designed with sensitivity in mind. Its lightweight, barrier-supportive texture has earned it the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance, putting it in a rare category of dermatologist-developed products that are safe for even the most reactive skin.

But this isn’t just another “sensitive skin” cream; it’s a formula that balances hydration without heaviness, working as well under makeup as it does in a pared-back skincare routine.

Unlike many products that rise to TikTok fame on aesthetics alone, Flawless Moisturiser Intense has a track record to prove its worth. It’s collected multiple beauty awards, landing on editors’ “best moisturiser” lists for its efficacy, texture, and fuss-free formulation.

That crossover science-backed skincare that also feels luxurious is why it’s now trending beyond clinic shelves and into influencer skincare routines.

A moisturiser that’s eczema-approved, award-winning, and influencer-endorsed? Dr Sam’s Flawless Moisturiser Intense might just be the rare unicorn of skincare: a product that satisfies dermatologists, editors, and content creators alike.

For anyone tired of choosing between science and style, this moisturiser proves you can have both.

