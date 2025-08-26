The Stanley Classic Legendary Food Jar has an integrated spork, and a leak-proof lid | Amazon

Stanley’s bestselling food jar is perfect for soup or oats on the go – and it’s now available on Amazon at half the usual price

The temperatures are dropping, the nights are drawing in, and we'll soon be swapping out light, lunchtime salads for hearty soups. And while that's definitely a depressing thought, this bargain might lift the spirits.

It's a Stanley Food Jar, designed to keep around half a litre of food securely contained, and hot (or cold) for up to seven hours.

Ideal for storing soup, the Classic Legendary Food Jar has a leak-proof lid, an insulated casing, and a very useful integrated "spork", which means it's all you need for taking your meals out with you.

Whether it's a simple soup, or some overnight oats, this is a perfect receptacle - and they usually cost £44 - but there's a brilliant deal on Amazon.

Because, if you catch the discount, you can save up to 52%, depending on the colour. It brings the price down to £20.49.

The cheapest options are the Hammertone Lake blue, or the Nightfall black. But Hammertone Blue is only £21.49, Rose Quartz is £23.99, and Ash grey is £24.49.

Stanley promises your products will last a lifetime, and it's not until you get one in your hand you realise how well made they are.

And it's rare to see them sold so cheaply - so grab one while it's hot.

