Belfast’s Amy Hunter ‘can’t wait to test ourselves’ as Ireland prepare for South Africa challenge

By Patrick Van Dort
Published 26th Oct 2024, 14:25 BST
Belfast’s Amy Hunter is relishing the role of Ireland Women under 19s captain across the forthcoming five-match T20I series in South Africa.

Play starts on Monday, with the series viewed key to Ireland’s build-up work towards the 2025 ICC Under-19s Women’s T20 World Cup next January and February in Malaysia.

The current trip marks the first time Ireland Women under 19s have toured a full member nation for a bilateral series.

“The girls are really excited to get going in South Africa off the back of a really productive training block,” said Hunter. “Playing against a team of the quality of South Africa Under-19s Women will be an exciting challenge and I know that we can’t wait to test ourselves against high-quality opposition.

Belfast's Amy Hunter at the Cricket Ireland High Performance Training Centre on the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. (Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile)Belfast's Amy Hunter at the Cricket Ireland High Performance Training Centre on the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. (Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile)
Belfast's Amy Hunter at the Cricket Ireland High Performance Training Centre on the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. (Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile)

“While young, we have plenty of players with experience at this level...I am one of around 10 players who played at the last Under-19s Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa (in 2023).

"This is invaluable as we have played on the pitches previously and will, hopefully, be able to adapt to conditions quickly.

“We were last playing together as a squad at the Student Games at Loughborough University in England back in August.

"That was an extremely valuable experience – we spent time as a group, getting more competitive games under our belt and building our plans for the Under-19 World Cup in January.

“Prep for the World Cup is going well...we are just off the back of a really productive training block after a short period of time off at the end of the season.

"The girls are working incredibly hard on all aspects of their game, whether that be skills, gym or conditioning.

"There is a really good vibe around the group and we just can’t wait to get going.”

FIXTURES (all times local to venue): October 28: South Africa U-19 Women v Ireland U-19 Women (1st T20I; Groenkloof Oval, start 9:30am/2nd T20I; Groenkloof Oval, start 2:00pm); October 30: South Africa U-19 Women v Ireland U-19 Women (3rd T20I; Groenkloof Oval, start 2:00pm); November 1: South Africa U-19 Women v Ireland U-19 Women (4th T20I; Groenkloof Oval, start 9:30am/5th T20I; Groenkloof Oval, start 2:00pm).

IRELAND: Amy Hunter (Instonians/Malahide), Abbi Harrison (Waringstown), Niamh MacNulty (Merrion), Aimee Maguire (The Hills), Lara McBride (The Hills), Kia McCartney (Coleraine), Ellie McGee (Rush), Julie McNally (Clontarf), Lucy Neely (Fox Lodge), Freya Sargent (Clontarf) vice-captain, Millie Spence (Bready), Annabel Squires (Merrion), Alice Tector (Phoenix), Alice Walsh (Clontarf).

Coaching\support staff: Glenn Querl (head coach), Albert van der Merwe (assistant coach), Kathryn Rough (team nanager), Stuart Thompson (strength & conditioning), Anri Coetzee (physiotherapist).

