Ruhan Pretorius in action for the Northern Knights. PIC: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

After making a dream start to the 2024 season, Woodvale star Ruhan Pretorius is once again looking to compete at the top of the NCU run charts and wants to be a driving force behind potential club success.

Having blasted 114* from only 57 balls (seven fours, nine sixes) in a 119-run LVS Twenty20 Cup triumph over Lisburn on Friday night, Pretorius followed it up with another 70 less than 24 hours later as the Ballygomartin Road outfit enjoyed a winning start to their Premier League campaign by beating Carrickfergus.

Pretorius has been one of the most prolific players in NCU cricket over recent years and, according to CricketEurope’s StatsZone, came into the new season having struck 6,883 runs in 152 matches for Waringstown, North Down and Woodvale at a remarkable average of 57.84.

This weekend’s exploits now means only six players have scored more since records started being compiled in 2006 while Pretorius boasts the highest average of any player with more than 80 appearances.

The 33-year-old has contributed 1,000+ runs in three of his eight seasons in NCU cricket and has set himself that target once again this term.

"I'm very happy,” he said. “I've started decently for the Knights and Woodvale so I'm very pleased with how it's all going.

“There has been hard work during the winter, but I've had the same routines. I think I'm in a better mindset now at the start of this season. I've been hitting the ball well lately and I've tried to fix a few things technically in my batting.

"I think I'm a little bit fitter than I have been in the last few years and it has made a difference. Long may that continue. I've tried to tweak some things...myself and Johnty (Simon Johnston, Northern Knights head coach) have worked to make sure whatever didn't work last season we've a plan for it this year.

"I'm batting in a few different roles for the Knights and for Woodvale I'm looking to take a bit of ownership and make sure we do well this season. I want to see if I can score 1,000+ runs again this season and there'll be a big push for that."

Woodvale will be looking to put a disappointing 2023 season behind them – they finished ninth, one spot above relegated Derriaghy – and Pretorius hopes these opening two wins can help build momentum.

"A couple of wins definitely makes a massive difference and boosts the morale at the club,” he added. “We had a great win against a Lisburn team on Friday night that is probably one of the favourites to win trophies and on Saturday against Carrickfergus we were the better team.

"I think those two wins will go a long way for us as a club. Our first aim is to just play good cricket. If we get beaten by a better team on the day and we've played our best on the day, then so be it.

"It's up to us to play the best cricket we can individually and then worry about the outcome afterwards. Teams are stacked this year with the likes of CIYMS, Waringstown, Lisburn - they're always going to compete and are very strong.

"You can't take away that North Down know how to win games and they've signed Shanno (James Shannon) which is a massive bonus for them."

Yet another meeting between CIYMS and Waringstown went right to the wire on Saturday as the latter opened their Premier League campaign with a narrow one-run win at Belmont.

Half-centuries from Greg Thompson (64) and Ireland international James McCollum (53) helped the visitors reach 249/8 with CI overseas professional Bamanye Xenxe collecting figures of 3/53.

Waringstown had early success in their defence, running Max Burton out in the fifth over before John Matchett and Jack Beattie were dismissed within six balls of each other prior to the score reaching 80, but a fourth-wicket partnership between Chris Dougherty (107) and Tyron Koen (63) dragged the Belfast outfit back into the match.

Dougherty has been one of the standout performers in local cricket over the past decade and started another campaign in blistering form, striking 14 boundaries during his 115-ball stay at the crease, which was ended by Thompson (2/60).

After his dismissal, CIYMS lost their last six wickets for just 43 runs as Tian Koekemoer (4/47) held his nerve to collect three in the final over of a dramatic encounter.

Elsewhere, a century from Faiz Fazal (138*) helped lay the platform for Lisburn’s 158-run triumph over CSNI at Stormont.

Fazal shared a second-wicket partnership of 119 with Nigel Jones (59) and carried his bat throughout the innings as the 2022 champions posted 238/8 – a target which the hosts weren’t able to trouble as winter signing Ryan MacBeth led from the front (4/24) for Lisburn.

Instonians’ defence of their Premier League crown got off to a difficult start as former player James Shannon (86) led North Down to a 81-run win.

Shannon, who enjoyed great success with Instonians, struck eight sixes and spearheaded his side’s push to 196 before overseas professional Kerwin Mungroo (5/30) limited the Shaw’s Bridge outfit to 115 in reply.

There was also a winning return to the top-flight for Muckamore with Jason van der Merwe (60*) starring in their seven-wicket victory against Cliftonville Academy.

Neil Gill’s side won the Section One title last season without losing a single game and made a dream start to the new campaign by bowling their opponents out for 142.