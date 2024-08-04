Waringstown reclaim Women's Challenge Cup crown after Holywood triumph
Having won the toss and elected to bat, Holywood were in early trouble as Rachel Harrison (2/14) dismissed both Eva Cupitt and Karabo Meso in quick succession, but they were able to steady the ship through a third-wicket partnership stand of 35 between Ireland international Lara Maritz (24) and Erin Bond (20).
When the former was bowled by Charlotte Lyons (2/11), Holywood wickets began to tumble and they were eventually dismissed for 70 with Matthews (3/15) picking up the key scalp of Bond.
Waringstown’s chase got off to the worst possible start as Bond’s fine all-round performance continued by dismissing both Sophie Hinds and Ireland international Cara Murray in consecutive deliveries to give Holywood hope.
However, Lyons (22*) and Amy Caulfield (21*) ensured there’d be no further drama as they shared a match-defining partnership of 70 to get their side across the line with nearly 10 overs to spare.
Waringstown will also be hoping to add another Premier League trophy to their collection this season – they currently sit top having won all seven matches to date and face another showdown with second-placed Holywood later this month.