George Eastham, a member of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad who started his playing career at Ards, has died at the age of 88.

Eastham began his senior football career in Northern Ireland playing for semi-professional side Ards, where his father, a former Bolton and Blackpool inside forward, was player-manager.

George Senior had headed there with his family to take up the role in 1953 and both father and son made their debuts in the same match, the opening day of the 1953-54 season.

Sixteen-year-old Eastham’s chance came because of injuries to first-team players, with his father reportedly telling him: “I’m putting you in. Not that you’re ready.”

But Ards won that Ulster Cup tie against Portadown 5-3 and Eastham continued to make progress. Newcastle came calling for the talented youngster and he made the move to St James’ Park in 1956.

A statement on Ards' social media platforms say the club remember Eastham "as one of their own".

The post read: "Everyone at Ards FC is saddened to learn of the passing of former Ards FC player George Eastham. Young George, as he became known, was the son of former manager George Richard Eastham. At sixteen, Eastham accompanied his dad, newly installed as manager, to the town.

"Although he was born in England, Ards fans still cherish Eastham as one of their own, proudly remembering that it was the Castlereagh Park club who set the boy on the path to future glory.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of George at this time."

Blackpool-born Eastham spent most of his career at Newcastle, Arsenal and Stoke and also left a far-reaching legacy as the man who battled against so-called ‘slavery contracts’.

Eastham’s involvement in a 1963 court case which improved players’ freedom to move between clubs ended up reforming the British transfer market.

Eastham did not play in England’s 1966 success on home soil, but the winger was part of Sir Alf Ramsey’s squad that lifted the World Cup for the only time in the nation’s history.

He would not even receive a winners medal until 2007 when FIFA ruled they would be awarded retrospectively to non-playing squad members of previous finals.

“The Stoke City Football Club family is immensely saddened by the passing of club legend George Eastham OBE at the age of 88,” his former club said announcing his death on their official website.

“George was signed by the Potters for a £35,000 fee shortly after being part of England’s 1966 World Cup winning squad.

“He went on to represent the club for eight seasons in the top division of the English game and was a two-time FA Cup semi-finalist in red and white.

“He is perhaps best remembered as the man whose goal secured the 1972 League Cup in a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Wembley.

“The Potters will wear black armbands for the fixture against Sheffield Wednesday (on Saturday) as a mark of respect.

“Our thoughts are with George’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Eastham made 124 and 207 league appearances for Newcastle and Arsenal respectively before moving to the Potteries.

Eastham made 194 league appearances for Stoke and was awarded an OBE for his services to football shortly before retiring in 1974.

He went on to be appointed as assistant to Tony Waddington before becoming Stoke manager himself between March 1977 and January 1978.

Eastham later emigrated to South Africa where he was a football coach for local black children.