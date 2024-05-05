Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Cliftonville captain was a used substitute in Saturday's final success against Linfield as he helped the Reds win the famous trophy for the first time since 1979.

Curran joined Cliftonville in 2013 and whilst amassing the Irish Premiership title, several League Cups and County Antrim Shields during his tenure at Solitude, he feels his career has now been completed by lifting the biggest Cup competition in the country.

He even remarked how he was close to calling it a day last year but he was persuaded to give it another year under Jim Magilton's leadership.

"You couldn't ask for anything more," he said on his 440th and final Cliftonville appearance.

"I was bowing out anyway regardless of the result but it made my career.

"To go into a club and win the league title in your first season and for there to be such a gap and to bow out like that - I couldn't have asked for anything more.

"It's such a special, special feeling.

"Leaving hasn't probably sunk in yet and might not for a while.

"I think it hasn't been a snap decision...I was contemplating doing it this time last season.

"I'm just so happy that I hung in there for another year and that Jim invited me back.

"There were different conversations about potentially going in with the coaching staff and I'm sure that would have been special as well but to play there are no comparisons.

"I don't think I'll have any hang-ups or second thoughts...I just feel satisfied."

The Cavan native says he will take a break from the game but has not ruled out a return to Cliftonville in a coaching capacity.

He added: "I'd never close the door on this football club because it has felt like home to me for a long, long time.

"For now, I'm just going to take a break and my partner and I have plans to go to America for a while if I can get a visa.