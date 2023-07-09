Cliftonville ace Levi Ives hands in transfer request as defender pushes for move to champions Larne
The 25-year-old is rumoured to be of the interest of Larne who are believed to have had two bids already turned down for the full-back.
Ives still has two years left on his contract and has been at the Reds since joining in 2015, however, it has been speculated that he wants to move into full-time football.
In a statement on the club website, Cliftonville explained that whilst they have “acceded” to make Ives available to other clubs, they will not let him leave unless their valuation is met.
The potential departure of Ives would be a blow for new boss Jim Magilton ahead of the start of the new season.