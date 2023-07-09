News you can trust since 1737
Cliftonville ace Levi Ives hands in transfer request as defender pushes for move to champions Larne

Cliftonville have confirmed that defender Levi Ives has handed in a written transfer request but will only let the defender leave if their valuation of the player is met.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 9th Jul 2023, 21:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 21:12 BST

The 25-year-old is rumoured to be of the interest of Larne who are believed to have had two bids already turned down for the full-back.

Ives still has two years left on his contract and has been at the Reds since joining in 2015, however, it has been speculated that he wants to move into full-time football.

In a statement on the club website, Cliftonville explained that whilst they have “acceded” to make Ives available to other clubs, they will not let him leave unless their valuation is met.

Cliftonville defender Levi Ives has handed in a transfer request at Solitude amid interest from LarneCliftonville defender Levi Ives has handed in a transfer request at Solitude amid interest from Larne
The potential departure of Ives would be a blow for new boss Jim Magilton ahead of the start of the new season.

