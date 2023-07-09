The 25-year-old is rumoured to be of the interest of Larne who are believed to have had two bids already turned down for the full-back.

Ives still has two years left on his contract and has been at the Reds since joining in 2015, however, it has been speculated that he wants to move into full-time football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement on the club website, Cliftonville explained that whilst they have “acceded” to make Ives available to other clubs, they will not let him leave unless their valuation is met.

Cliftonville defender Levi Ives has handed in a transfer request at Solitude amid interest from Larne