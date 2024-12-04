Six-time champions Cliftonville reached the semi-final of the BetMcLean Cup after three second-half goals saw off the challenge of Armagh City.

After a goalless opening 45 minutes, the Reds flexed their muscles by reaching the last four as Ryan Curran, Rory Hale and Coran Madden all got on the scoresheet.

In a game played in difficult conditions due to a strong wind at Holm Park, Cliftonville unsurprisingly dominated possession in the early stages of the contest.

However, Championship side Armagh enjoyed the early opportunities on goal as Conor Mullen's strike on goal was deflected wide for a corner-kick.

Moments later, Ethan Jordan tried his luck with a 40-yard free-kick with the help of the wind but visiting stopper David Odumosu held comfortably.

On 38 minutes, City spurned another big chance to open the scoring as Dale Montgomery's long throw wasn't dealt with by Odumosu, with Mullen unable to convert the follow-up from an acute angle.

Jim Magilton's side made a good start to the second-half by taking the lead within sixty seconds of the restart.

The visitors caught Armagh sleeping and Curran made no mistake with a clinical finish.

The Reds quickly got into their groove and went within a lick of paint of making it 2-0 as Hale's effort clipped the top of the crossbar.

Despite being denied by the woodwork, Hale had no similar frustration on 62 minutes as good work by Micheal Glynn allowed the midfielder to find the bottom corner to put the Premiership side firmly in control.

Cliftonville added further gloss to the scoreline in the latter stages as they made it 3-0 on 90 minutes. Teenager Madden netted Cliftonville's third after good work by Jack Berry.

The result means Larne will have home advantage in the semi-final against Cliftonville.