Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels takes his side to Mourneview Park this afternoon

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels says the Bannsiders aren’t overly stressing about their league position ahead of today’s fixture against Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

The men from the north coast currently find themselves 8th in the Premiership standings after an inconsistent start to the campaign but have been buoyed in recent days by the arrivals of Patrick Burns and Ronan Doherty.

Burns joins after last appearing for Cliftonville, with Doherty also completing a move from Solitude for an undisclosed fee.

Furthermore, Scottish midfielder Connor Murray has agreed a loan extension to his existing deal from Hamilton to remain at The Showgrounds for the entirety of the 2024/25 campaign.

Coleraine haven’t won at Mourneview Park since August 2019 and Shiels is fully aware of the task in hand for his players, who blew a two-goal lead at the same venue back in November as the game ended 3-3.

"It's so congested and every team is looking to put a run together which will shoot them right up the table,” he said.

"For example, Glentoran are now sitting second in the table, yet a few weeks ago they were sixth or seventh, so it just shows you the impact that consistency and points on the board can do.

"We're not panicking with where we're at. There's loads of growth in us as a team and we're getting stronger.

"We feel good about trying to have a good second half of the season.

“We haven’t beaten Glenavon there in six years, so that shows the size of the task we have.

"We are trying to build our own momentum after scoring ten goals in our last three games.”

However, one player who isn’t expected to complete a move to Coleraine is winger Gavin Whyte, who is believed to be on the verge of penning a deal at Derry City.

It is speculated that Whyte will be joined by fellow Northern Ireland international Liam Boyce at the Brandywell.

Shiels said of the chances of luring Whyte to The Showgrounds: "I don't think it's a possibility.

"There was obvious interest from us, we aren't going to deny that, but I think there's interest from several clubs.

"I would be really, really surprised if Gavin Whyte arrived at Coleraine.