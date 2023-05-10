The Bannsiders were last in action on April 29 as they celebrated a first win in over two months after recording a 3-0 victory against Larne at The Showgrounds.

Matthew Shevlin would net twice that afternoon to make it 28 goals for the campaign after not scoring since Valentine's Day, with Jamie Glackin also on the scoresheet against the already crowned Gibson Cup champions.

With Shevlin’s two well taken finishes at the forefront of his mind, Kearney was delighted to see his star striker back amongst the goals ahead of tonight's visit to Cliftonville.

Matthew Shevlin will be hoping to add to his goal tally this season as Coleraine face Cliftonville this evening

After waiting for the completion of the Irish Cup, Kearney and Coleraine know they have to beat the Reds this evening and then overcome Glentoran or Glenavon on Saturday night if they are to financially benefit from European qualification next season.

"Matthew's a typical striker and for his age and experience he's had in the last couple of years, no matter what you say to him he still judges himself on goals," he said.

"I'd be the first to say that as a team we probably haven't functioned as a team how Matthew needs us to function as he relies on that to get opportunities and chances.

"It probably hasn't been all Matthew's fault, it's probably a bit more of everything added in there.

"We've kept telling him that the chances will fall and to keep working hard.

"It's nice for him heading into the play-offs with those goals and the only person who sees that monkey on his back is him.

"Hopefully that leaves him in a good place moving forward."

Remarkably, both teams have played out four consecutive 2-2 draws in north Belfast this season; two in the Danske Bank Premiership and one a piece in the Irish Cup and League Cup, with Kearney's men triumphing on penalties in the latter and losing on spot kicks in the former.

The European play-offs have been troublesome for the men from the north coast as they have never progressed past the semi-final stage during their previous three attempts.

Whilst the Bannsiders' form has been poor since losing the BetMcLean Cup decider against Linfield in March, Kearney stressed that the post-split schedule was tough on his players due to injuries and suspensions, as well as not being able to climb the table from sixth position.

"We have made good use of the break and it's just a real sharpener," he added.

"It's more to sharpen the minds and keep the legs ticking over.

"We have got a good week behind us and look forward to the Cliftonville game.

"I and everyone else will forget the last two weeks.

"I'm just glad we got through it with no injuries or suspensions.

"We have managed the squad how we needed to and hopefully that leaves us with a strong 18 heading into tonight's game.