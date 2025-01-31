Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Philip Lowry would call Limavady United manager Paul Owens a close friend but the Crusaders ace is eager to get one over his comrade, who he believes is destined to manage in the top-flight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two teams meet at Seaview this afternoon in the sixth round of the Irish Cup as Limavady aim to cause their second upset in the competition, after previously knocking out reigning champions Larne last time out.

Owens is currently enjoying his second stint in charge of the Roesiders and Lowry admits he has been impressed with the role his friend is carrying out at The Showgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United are currently second in the Championship table as they eye promotion, with Lowry believing Owens' work will inevitably get noticed by other clubs across the Irish League.

Philip Lowry is expecting a tough game as they face his hometown club Limavady United this afternoon

"I've never met a man who thinks more about football than Paul. He'll be texting you stuff at all hours of the day, he never stops and people like that get their rewards," he said.

"The recruitment has been spot on and they have a lovely blend of experience and some top young talent.

"They will be looking at the tie with absolutely no fear. It's a free hit for them going to Seaview and it won't intimidate them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we don't do our homework and play at our best we'll be turned over. It's as simple as that.

"I think Paul will get his chance to manage in the Premiership at some stage.

"He's on a great trajectory. I'm not sure what he wants to do but I know he's highly ambitious.

"I think he will be a manager that a lot of clubs in the top league will be looking at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are some huge clubs local to this area. I'm sure Paul is ready for the challenge, just look at his record and the trophies he's won and the promotions he's had.

"He's a fantastic young manager who has a really good opinion on the game and he likes to play it the right way."

The game will provide plenty of sub-plots as Limavady native Lowry comes up against his hometown club and former employers, as well as competing against his brother Stephen in the middle of the park.

Despite the Hatchetmen being favourites to progress, the 35-year-old warned they can ill-afford to take their opponents lightly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "I didn't fancy Limavady to beat Larne in the last round but I certainly thought they were capable of causing an upset because I know Paul well and I know how methodical he is and how much work he puts into it.

"He would have done everything to study Larne and by all accounts they fully deserved the win.

"They've gone to places this season and taken teams apart. They are a really good side and it's not as if they haven't any experience.

"If you look through the spine of their team they have Stephen, Ian Parkhill, Joe McCready, Graham Crown and Marty Gallagher. They are players who have all played at the top level and they know how to get a job done.