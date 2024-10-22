Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels hopes the derby day win at Ballymena United last weekend will give his side "momentum" as they return to Premiership duties this evening.

The men from the north coast are on the road for their fourth successive league game as they take on Cliftonville at Solitude.

Coleraine brought an end to their three-match losing run as a header from Rhyss Campbell gave the Bannsiders a precious three points away at derby rivals Ballymena United.

That result moved Coleraine up to 6th in the table in the process ahead of tonight's showdown with the Reds, who were held to a goalless draw at home to Glenavon on Saturday.

The two teams are yet to square off this season as the original date back in September had to be rearranged due to international call-ups.

"I think it should give us a lift and momentum heading into it,” said Shiels after the win at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

"We've had a really tough period where I think it's four away games in a row, which is difficult and Solitude will be similar to this.

"The benefit is obviously the 4G surface which is good and we can try to express ourselves.

"I think it's getting that balance between expanding and being hard to beat.

"If we can keep continuing those principles as we did today, we should be fine.

“A win against Ballymena which means a lot to the fans and people around the club.

"It was a difficult period in regards to losing three games in a row but we didn't panic, we remained calm and we have a good changing room with young guys learning.

"We're learning all the time, there's loads of things we can still improve on and we want to push the club forward.”

Coleraine have conceded 16 goals in the Premiership this campaign but Shiels was delighted to see his team register a clean sheet last weekend.

He commented: "I think it's our third or fourth clean sheet of the season.

"We wanted to be more solid and we worked on that all week.