The Glens host Glenavon at The Oval this evening in the last four of the play-offs and know they will have home advantage for the final regardless of the outcome between Cliftonville and Coleraine if they overcome Gary Hamilton's side.

With the Glens expected to add Ballymena United captain Josh Kelly to their squad next season, McAree knows the cash injection of European football will help the budget in terms of squad management.

"When there's investment going into the club I think it's important that we do our best to give something back," he said.

Rodney McAree has targeted European football for Glentoran next season

"Obviously European football brings financial reward, so it is massively important.

"I haven't had any conversations yet but I would have thought it would affect budgets going forward whether we're in Europe or not.

"Obviously being in Europe is hugely beneficial.

"At the start of the season our minimum requirement is European football.

"A short while ago we were still in the Irish Cup and close to second in the league and still had the play-off, so we knew we had chances to get it.

"Now we're down to our last chance and we have to grasp it."

Glentoran looked like securing European football last year when they led Larne 2-0 in the play-off final but Ronan Hale would have different ideas as the striker netted four times for the Inver Reds.

With that fresh in his mind, McAree knows the importance of 'going one better' this time around.

"I look at last season in the play-offs, we were 2-0 up at home to Larne then a sending-off ultimately changes the game and we end up losing it," he reflected.

"We have to go one better this year. We have to win our first match to get in the final and then win that too.

"You need a little bit of luck along the way.