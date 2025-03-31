Glentoran manager Declan Devine has challenged his squad want to finish second and earn automatic European qualification

Glentoran manager Declan Devine says the prospect of earning automatic European qualification needs to be grasped by his players as they host in-form Coleraine on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whoever finishes in second-place in the Sports Direct Premiership know they will be involved in the Conference League qualifiers in the summer.

Glentoran currently find themselves third in the standings as goal difference separates them and second-placed Larne ahead of the final five games of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visit of the Bannsiders is Glentoran's final home game of the season as they aim to bank all three points before four successive games on the road.

Devine said: “This is it — the first of five very important games. Five cup finals. Everything we’ve worked for in the league comes down to these next few weeks.

"I’ve told the players we can’t let this opportunity slip through our fingers - we need to stand up, be brave, and be counted.

“We know the results in recent weeks haven’t been good enough - and we don’t hide from that. But that run is behind us now. What matters is how we respond. "We’ve got a huge opportunity to bring European football back to this club and we have to grab it with both hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are five teams - including ourselves and excluding Linfield - in the hunt for Europe and nothing is guaranteed. The split’s fixture list hasn’t been kind to us, with four of our five games away from home, but that’s the challenge.

"We won’t use it as an excuse. We know that on our day, we can match and beat anyone in this league - and it’s time to go out there and prove it.”

The Glens return to action following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Crusaders - a result that came on the back of three consecutive league draws against Glenavon (3-3), Carrick Rangers (0-0) and Larne (2-2).

In contrast, Coleraine are unbeaten in their last six Premiership encounters – winning four – as they perfectly timed their run to squeeze into the top-six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Coleraine are a strong side with quality all over the pitch,” Devine continued. “They’ve been on a good run and haven’t lost in the league since we beat them at The Showgrounds in February, so they’ll come here with confidence and plenty to play for.

“We respect Coleraine, but this is about us. It’s about how we impose ourselves on the game and deliver a performance that gives our fans something to cheer about - and puts three important points on the board.

“This is our only home fixture in the split - and our final home game of the season - and we want to make it count. We want to get back to winning ways and we want to produce a performance that shows our appreciation to the supporters for their incredible backing all season.