Tomas Cosgrove (right) is fully behind Larne's decision to appoint Gary Haveron on a permanent basis

Tomas Cosgrove has hailed the appointment of Gary Haveron as the club's new permanent boss as the Inver Reds continue their Premiership schedule with a trip to Cliftonville this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Larne announced on Wednesday that Haveron's role as interim manager will become a permanent one after he put pen-to-paper on a three-year contract.

Haveron has been tasked to steady the ship at his hometown club after Nathan Rooney parted company with the Inver Reds back in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larne are currently third in the Premiership table and have navigated their way into the second round of the BetMcLean Cup, as well as the quarter-final of the County Antrim Shield.

Haveron was also tasked as interim manager in the second half of last season due to a licencing issue surrounding Rooney's appointment.

However, that is now in the past as Haveron leads Larne for the first time as permanent manager this afternoon in north Belfast.

"I was asked recently if I'd like Gary to stay on as manager and I replied '100%'," Cosgrove said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is the right man for the job and knows all the boys. I've no doubts that he can help take us to the next level.

"People can sometimes look for excuses when changes happen at a football club but we knuckled down and got on with it when Nathan left.

"We were disappointed with the recent defeat at Dungannon but I felt we put on a show away at Dergview in the BetMcLean Cup.

"It was great to score seven goals but we weren't pleased at conceding three as we pride ourselves in being hard to score against."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full-back Cosgrove started his Irish League career at Cliftonville and whilst he will always hold the Reds close to his heart - he knows he and his team-mates have a job to do this afternoon.

"It's always great to go back to Solitude and see so many friendly faces," he added.

"But I have to take the emotions out of it as I'm a Larne player and I want us to come out on top.

"We know Cliftonville are a good side but I think we've got a decent record at Solitude recently, so hopefully that continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are managing to get a few of the lads back into the squad as well, such as Paul O'Neill and Leroy Millar for example, so that can only bode well for us on all fronts.

"You can't win things with 11 players - you need a squad. Therefore, Gary's going to have his hands full in terms of picking a team but it's a good position to be in."

Larne, who won back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024, are seen as one of the contenders to get their hands on the Gibson Cup this time around.

But where does Cosgrove see the title being won and lost between those in the hunt?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 32-year-old replied: "It's very hard to tell which is brilliant for the league as there are a host of teams who are in with a shout.