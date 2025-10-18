Paul Gascoigne says he will never stop drinking, admitting he would rather “die as Gazza” than give up alcohol altogether.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former England midfielder rose to fame as one of the country’s most gifted footballers, making his name at Newcastle before spells with Tottenham, Lazio, Rangers, Middlesbrough and Everton.

His life off the pitch has often been turbulent, with well-documented battles against alcoholism and depression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, the 58-year-old said he continues to relapse, despite multiple stints in rehab.

Former England midfielder Paul Gascoigne - pictured in 2019 - says he will "never stop drinking", admitting he would rather "die as Gazza" than give up alcohol altogether. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

“I have not changed, I cannot change, I would not know how to change,” he said.

“I will probably die as Gazza. But I have nothing to hide. The whole country knows what I have done now.”

But the Gateshead-born star says he has “no regrets”.

“I have had a great life, travelled the world, had everything money can buy,” he told the newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gascoigne, who won 57 caps between 1988 and 1998, scoring 10 international goals, and helped England reach the semi-finals of the World Cup in 1990 and Euro 96, said he has long accepted his public image.

“Jimmy Greaves stopped drinking, but that is Jimmy Greaves,” he said, referring to the former England striker.

“I am not Jimmy Greaves and I am not George Best. I don’t get drunk because I hate my mum and dad or I hate the public. It is not about that. I do it for the sake of it.

“I might regret it. But I don’t think about yesterday, I don’t think about tomorrow. I just think about today and live for today.”