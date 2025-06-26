Liverpool complete signing of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez

Liverpool have completed the £40million signing of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez on a five-year contract. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Wire)

Liverpool have completed the £40million signing of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez on a five-year contract.

The 21-year-old is the club’s third arrival this summer, following Jeremie Frimpong and club-record transfer Florian Wirtz.

And with Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili joining next month in a deal done 12 months ago there will be more than £200million of new talent present when pre-season training starts in a fortnight.

Kerkez, who links up with fellow Hungary international Dominik Szoboszlai at Anfield, is viewed as the long-term successor to 31-year-old Andy Robertson, who is a target for Atletico Madrid.

It is understood the club have no intention of forcing out the Scotland international, who started in 29 of his 33 Premier League appearances last season but is in the final year of his contract.

Liverpool new boy Kerkez said: “I’m really happy. It’s a real honour for me, a privilege to come to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, (the) biggest club in England. I’m just really, really happy and excited.

“After this, I’ll go home and in my hometown enjoy a few days, and then I can’t really wait to come back and put the training kit on and start to train and prepare for the season.”

Kerkez made 74 appearances for Bournemouth after joining from AZ Alkmaar two years ago and has been shortlisted for the 2024-25 PFA Young Player of the Year award.

“I just want to thank everyone for really showing me big love, even before it will be announced now,” the 23-cap Hungary international added.

“And keep supporting the team like you support always, because you’re the biggest fan base in the world.