Ards FC vice president and former club chairman Brian Adams has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to young people and sport in the King’s birthday Honours List.

Irish FA president Conrad Kirkwood praised Adams’ work which has spanned decades serving Northern Ireland’s football family and seen him hold roles on both the Irish FA Council and the association’s Disciplinary Committee.

“I have had the pleasure of knowing Brian since my childhood,” said Kirkwood.

“Not only has he made a huge contribution to local football but he has always found the time to develop many football administrators, including myself, down the years.

Ards FC Vice President Brian Adams has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to young people and sport

“His impact at Abbey Villa and Ards FC transformed both clubs. His work at County Antrim FA, NIFL and the Irish FA has been invaluable.

“I am delighted to see him recognised for his hard work. It is truly well deserved.”

The president also congratulated Robert White on being awarded a BEM for services to association football and to charity in North Belfast.

Robert has been associated with Crusaders FC for many years.

The club said the award was “richly deserved” for a man that has given Crusaders FC “so much of his life and also to charitable work in the area”.

A message of congratulations to Robert on the club’s website says: “A quiet unassuming man, Robert is our licensing director at the club, but has held many other positions over the years, and many would say he is the heartbeat of Crusaders with the work he has done to keep Crusaders going over the years.