Jim Ervin pleased with effort and determination from his Ballymena United side but knows the scoreline has to change in upcoming games

Ballymena United chief Jim Ervin believes if his side can "cut out mistakes" then they won't be far away in their pursuit of picking up points.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 11th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read

Despite getting their Sports Direct Premiership campaign off to a losing start against Coleraine last Friday night, the Sky Blues put in a dogged performance against their arch rivals and supporters clapped the players off for their determination and application on the Ballycastle Road.

Ervin’s troops were in dream land after Colin Coates’ opener but, ultimately, two lapses in concentration would cost them dear as they fell asleep from a short corner for the Bannsiders' equaliser, before Conor McKendry was allowed to cross the ball for an unmarked Matthew Shevlin to net the winner.

It meant a losing start to Ervin's first game as manager but the former defender saw plenty of reasons to be optimistic for the challenges ahead.

Ballymena United Jim Ervin was heartened by his side's performance despite losing 2-1 to Coleraine in his maiden game in charge of the Sky Blues
"If I get the effort and determination every week I'll be a happy manager but the scoreline has to change," he said.

"On another night there, worst case scenario, we would have got a point.

"We're frustrated at the goals we conceded but that's a learning curve for us.

"It's something to build on and something to learn from.

"If we cut those mistakes out then we're not too far away.

"It was difficult but I thought the boys stood up, they were counted.

"They showed grit and determination and the effort they put in was first class

"I stood on Friday night as a very proud Ballymena United manager for the effort, commitment and performance the boys put in."

Ervin was one of four managers and coaches to be cautioned across the Premiership last weekend and he claims he might have to try and keep his frustrations in check from now on.

He added: "I don't know what the booking was for.

"There's new rules being brought in this year and that's obviously what it is.

"That's obviously the way it's gonna be throughout the season and we need to learn.

"We're going to have to try and hold our frustrations in at times and maybe not ask as many questions."

Crusaders are the visitors to Warden Street this evening in what will be the Hatchetmen's first game of the Premiership season.

The two sides last met in the Irish Cup final back in May as Stephen Baxter's men retained the trophy with a comprehensive 4-0 victory.

A lot has changed for Ballymena since then and Ervin outlined that his summer's transfer business might not be finished.

"I'm looking forward to the Crusaders game," he said.

"We'll get our recovery sessions done over the weekend and then once we get into Monday of next week our full focus will be on Crusaders.

"We'll always assess the squad and see where we're at.

"If something comes up then we'll look at that.

"The squad we have at the minute - if we're stuck with it - that's okay but if there's anything comes up that benefits the squad then we'll look at it."

