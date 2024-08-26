Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Larne have confirmed the arrival of centre-back Sam Todd on loan from Derry City.

​The back-to-back Irish League champions last week secured deals for Jordan McEneff and Benji Magee – with Larne now bringing in Todd until January.

Todd is a product of Derry City’s Academy system and the 26-year-old also includes time with Finn Harps and UCD.

“If there’s an opportunity to strengthen the group then we make no secret about our desire to do that,” said Larne boss Tiernan Lynch following the transfer announcement. “Having seen Sam up close we feel he very much falls into that category.

Sam Todd has signed for Larne on loan from Derry City. (Photo by Larne FC)

“Sam comes to us having got into double figures for appearances at Derry City this season and we hope that will help him to hit the ground running with us.”

A statement by Derry City yesterday confirmed the move: “The club can confirm that central defender Sam Todd has joined NIFL Premier League side Larne FC on loan until January.

“The 26-year old has made 14 appearances for the Candystripes this season and scored the winning goal at Turner's Cross this month as City beat Cork to progress to the FAI Cup quarter-finals.

“Sam will return to the Brandywell for pre-season training ahead of next season and we wish him every success during his time at Larne.”

Larne host Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar on Thursday at Inver Park for the second leg of the UEFA Conference League play-off.