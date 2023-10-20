Larne secure east Antrim derby bragging rights as Tomas Cosgrove and Paul O'Neill down Carrick Rangers at Inver Park
Tiernan Lynch’s men would hold a half-time lead through Tomas Cosgrove’s fantastic strike from distance, with the three points being sealed with less than 10 minutes to go as Paul O’Neill bagged his fifth league goal of the campaign.
The hosts would make a quick-fire start as ‘keeper Ross Glendinning was alert to deny Leroy Millar before producing a wonderful save to thwart Shaun Want’s strike from distance.
However, Glendinning could only watch on in awe as Larne took the lead on 17 minutes. The ball was worked to Cosgrove 25-yards from goal and he was afforded too much time to find the back of the net.
On the half hour mark, Carrick thought they had equalised through striker Danny Purkis but he was adjudged to have been in an offside position.
Larne will feel they should have doubled their advantage on 57 minutes as Levi Ives’ cross found Lee Bonis but the Northern Ireland international failed to convert from close range.
The Amber Army were camped in their half for large periods but did carry a threat as Joe Crowe released Purkis but he would be denied by Rohan Ferguson from a tight angle.
With six minutes remaining, Larne secured the victory as Aaron Donnelly’s low cross was pounced upon by O’Neill who slammed the ball home.
Larne remain third whilst Carrick stay in 8th position in the table.