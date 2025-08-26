NIFL Academy teams to take on LOI rivals over second development day in Belfast
After teams played each other across three friendlies in the first development day in Dublin on Sunday, August 17, they are set to do it all over again at Queen’s University in Belfast this Sunday (August 31).
In a press release on the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) website, it states how the new cross-border initiative will give academy players a new opportunity to play against teams from either side of the border.
The event, which is for players born in 2008 & 2009, features Cliftonville, Coleraine, Dungannon Swifts, Glenavon, Glentoran, Larne, Linfield and Portadown from NIFL.
Meanwhile, Athlone Town, Bohemians, Galway United, Treaty United, Shelbourne, St. Patrick’s Athletic, UCD and Waterford FC are the representatives from the EA SPORTS LOI Academy.
Steven Mills, Chief Operating Officer at NIFL commented: “Ourselves and our colleagues at LOI share the same ambition to further develop the Academy systems in our relative Leagues and clubs.
"We see this initial initiative as the start of a bigger programme with greater opportunity to for shared learning, development of better practice and the creation of best v best for our most talented players.’’
Will Clarke, LOI Academy Programme Development Manager, said: “We’re very excited to launch this new initiative which has been developed in close collaboration with our colleagues in NIFL over the past number of months.
"The events will provide great opportunities for the best players from either side of the border to play against each other in two excellent environments for the first time. I’d like to thank everyone in NIFL and all the Clubs from both Leagues for their support in what will be a fantastic display of the best talents on the island of Ireland.”