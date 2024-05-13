Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland’s men's under 19s will take on Slovakia twice in international challenge matches next month as part of preparations for the EURO u19s in July.

Gareth McAuley’s side are due to face the Slovakians at Seaview in Belfast on Friday, June 7 (6pm) then Larne’s Inver Park on June 10 (6pm).

The challenge matches are being staged at two of the grounds being used in the 2024 UEFA Men’s European Under-19 Championship finals, which are being held in Northern Ireland from July 15 to 28.

Group stage games in the eight-team tournament are scheduled to be played at Seaview and Inver Park, while the semi-finals and final will be held at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast. The Irish Football Association is hosting U19 Euro 2024 along with UEFA.

Gareth McAuley will lead Northern Ireland at this summer's U19 European Championships

McAuley’s U19s have been drawn in Group A with Italy, Norway and Ukraine, while Group B features Denmark, Spain, France and Turkiye.

Northern Ireland’s U19s will play their first game in the U19 Euros on Monday, July 15 at Inver Park against Ukraine (7pm start).

Matchday two for Northern Ireland is on Thursday, July 18 when they will be taking on Italy at Larne’s Inver Park (7pm).

And on Sunday, July 21 they will be in Group A action at Seaview (7pm) against Norway.