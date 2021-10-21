The charge relates to an incident during last Saturday's Danske Bank Premiership clash between the Glens and Coleraine when the goalkeeper was dismissed following an altercation with teammate Bobby Burns.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon the IFA confirmed the charge under Article 17 of the Irish FA’s Articles of Association, however it added no sanction has been offered with Glentoran invited to attend a hearing on Wednesday, November 3.

The statement said: "Aaron McCarey has been charged by the Irish Football Association’s Disciplinary Committee (under Article 17 of the Irish FA’s Articles of Association) with bringing the game into disrepute.

Aaron McCarey was sent off by referee Andrew Davey