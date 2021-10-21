Aaron McCarey charged with bringing the game into disrepute
Glentoran's Aaron McCarey has been with bringing the game into disrepute by the Irish Football Association’s Disciplinary Committee.
The charge relates to an incident during last Saturday's Danske Bank Premiership clash between the Glens and Coleraine when the goalkeeper was dismissed following an altercation with teammate Bobby Burns.
In a statement released on Thursday afternoon the IFA confirmed the charge under Article 17 of the Irish FA’s Articles of Association, however it added no sanction has been offered with Glentoran invited to attend a hearing on Wednesday, November 3.
"No sanction has been offered in relation to the charge, however the committee has invited Glentoran to attend a hearing on Wednesday 3 November."