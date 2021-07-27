Aaron McCarey excited by Glentoran switch

A number of clubs were keen to recruit the former Dundalk goalkeeper but the exciting project at The Oval is what persuaded McCarey to leave the Reds, with Jamie McDonagh moving the other way as part of the deal.

“I’m delighted Glentoran has given me the opportunity to get back into full-time football as its where I’ve been virtually my whole career bar the past six months," he told GlensTV.

"Mick and Windy really sold the club’s ambitions to me. They’re very exciting and definitely match my own ambitions.

New Glentoran signing Aaron McCarey. PICTURE: Glentoran FC

"I’ve played here a couple of times and I know how big the club is with a big fanbase and a great history.

"The club and the fans can be guaranteed my complete commitment and I intend to play my full part in bringing plenty of success to Glentoran.”

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott is delighted to land the keeper, who he feels will play a massive role for the club over the coming seasons.

“Aaron is a great addition to our team. We have always said that if good players become available then Glentoran will be in that market," he said.

He showed his quality last season in the Premier League and comes with a good pedigree. We know Aaron will play a massive role in the coming seasons.