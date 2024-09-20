Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Larne goals either side of the interval left the defending champions with a 2-0 victory over Glentoran as Andy Ryan’s penalty and a Matty Lusty strike secured home success.

With domestic commitments delayed by Larne’s European adventure, three additional points have helped Tiernan Lynch’s side to eight overall from five games.

Ryan was fouled by Frankie Hvid following clever footwork in the box then got up to convert from the penalty spot over first-half added time.

On 51 minutes, the hosts hit a second thanks to strength and composure from Lusty to hold off the challenge of Paddy McClean and angle a low shot home.

Matty Lusty nets Larne's second goal in a 2-0 victory over Glentoran to kick off the Sports Direct Premiership weekend. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

“If I’m going to be hyper-critical of them (his team), the one thing they didn’t do was score more goals,” said Larne boss Lynch on BBC Sport NI. “Great credit to the Glens for that, they dug in right until the end.

“There were good opportunities there that we probably should have taken but two goals, three points, clean sheet, we move on.

"We’re delighted with three clean sheets in a row now.

“It was a lucklustre first half...half-time we probably knew we hadn’t really done enough and second half I thought it was a much better performance, a more comprehensive performance.

“Matty did really well for his goal, showed great strength and great pace and great determination to make sure he got in there before Paddy. He finished really well, delighted for him."

Glens boss Declan Devine finished frustrated as his players “pressed self-destruct”.

"There's no dressing it up, we pressed self-destruct," said Devine on BBC Sport NI. "I'm gutted because the goals we gave away are totally preventable.

"We were comfortable right up to the penalty incident. To give away the goal the way we did, it's poor game management.

"The blame fully sits at my door...I pick the team. We are giving away horrendous goals and it's come back to bite us again.

"We have to make sure we learn from this because it's not good enough."