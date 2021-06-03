Belfast to host UEFA Super Cup clash between Chelsea and Villareal

UEFA had considered moving the game to Istanbul to compensate for the Champions League final being switched from the city to Porto as a result of coronavirus restrictions.

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson told irishfa.com: “We have kept in close contact with our partners at UEFA on the matter and following these discussions we are delighted that they have confirmed that the game will stay in Belfast.”

However, the Irish FA has revealed the match will take place at Windsor Park this summer.

Chelsea and Villareal will play for the UEFA Super Cup at Windsor Park in August. (Photo by Matej Divizna/Getty Images for UEFA)

Crowd numbers and ticket details are yet to be finalised.

