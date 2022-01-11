Cameron Palmer targets more silverware with Linfield after extending his contract

The midfielder, who made the switch to Windsor Park in January last year, has penned a new deal to keep him at the club until the end of next season.

“I’m delighted that the club has shown this faith in me by awarding me this extended contract," the 21-year-old told the Linfield website.

"I’ve been very happy here this past year and it’s great to get this contract agreement signed today.

Cameron Palmer has extended his contract with Linfield

"We’ve a huge end of season ahead of us and with this contract renewal issue concluded, it means I can focus fully on helping the club try and win further silverware over the coming months.”

The former Rangers Academy star has become a key player for the Blues and boss David Healy said his new deal is "richly deserved".

"Cameron joined us a year ago and he made a very positive contribution to our success in securing the league and cup double and I’ve no doubt that he will make a significant contribution to our challenge for honours over the duration of his extended contract," said Healy ahead of Tuesday night's County Antrim Shield final against Larne.

"He’s a very effective midfielder and he’s another of the young players who’ve slotted seamlessly into the new full time model we’ve introduced at the club this season.

"It’s great to get this important business concluded now and it gives us a huge boost going into a huge showpiece occasion and final tonight.

"In recent weeks we’ve been able to announce contract extensions for Conor Pepper, Kyle McClean and Chris Johns, as well as new additions in Ethan Devine and Chris McKee and we will continue to aim to strengthen and improve the squad in the coming weeks.