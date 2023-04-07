King signed winger Gillen from Newington last summer and he spent the first-half of the current season at the Loughview Leisure Arena before joining Dundela in January with a view to linking back up with Carrick for pre-season ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Gillen passed away at the Royal Victoria Hospital as a result of injuries sustained when he was struck by a vehicle in Newtownabbey three weeks ago and will be laid to rest at St Bernard’s Church, Glengormley on Monday.

"Aodhán was a credit to his family - a really respectful, humble young boy,” King told the club’s media channel on Friday evening. “He wanted to learn and I was delighted he was able to come to the Premier League football club and I was able to bring him to the club - I know that made his daddy proud.

Aodhán Gillen passed away on Thursday aged 22

"I was delighted to be able to work with him and he was a credit to his family and a credit to us. He was out learning more and trying to improve and that's what he was all about.

"He wanted to learn, wanted to develop and be a really good Irish League player. It's been a really tough three weeks. I've got really close to his dad and godfather and we've had long conversations.

