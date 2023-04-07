Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King pays tribute to "respectful, humble" Aodhán Gillen who wanted to be "a really good Irish League player"
Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King paid an emotional tribute to player Aodhán Gillen who passed away on Thursday aged 22.
King signed winger Gillen from Newington last summer and he spent the first-half of the current season at the Loughview Leisure Arena before joining Dundela in January with a view to linking back up with Carrick for pre-season ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.
Gillen passed away at the Royal Victoria Hospital as a result of injuries sustained when he was struck by a vehicle in Newtownabbey three weeks ago and will be laid to rest at St Bernard’s Church, Glengormley on Monday.
"Aodhán was a credit to his family - a really respectful, humble young boy,” King told the club’s media channel on Friday evening. “He wanted to learn and I was delighted he was able to come to the Premier League football club and I was able to bring him to the club - I know that made his daddy proud.
"I was delighted to be able to work with him and he was a credit to his family and a credit to us. He was out learning more and trying to improve and that's what he was all about.
"He wanted to learn, wanted to develop and be a really good Irish League player. It's been a really tough three weeks. I've got really close to his dad and godfather and we've had long conversations.
"We knew it was coming at the end and it has been tough. It puts things in perspective. We weren't good tonight (in their 2-0 defeat to Newry City) but we've had nine months to get to the stage we're at now and we've improved and he's been a big part of it."