Christopher Atherton creates history in Glenavon League Cup romp

The teenager, aged just 13 years and 329 days, came off the bench in the second half in the Lurgan Blues 6-0 win over Dollingstown.

Goals from Josh Doyle, Conor Scannell (2), Micheal Glynn, Aaron Prendergast and Matthew Snoddy secured an easy win for Gary Hamilton’s men.

There was a massive shock at Wilgar Park as Dundela defeated Crusaders 2-1.

Glenavon’s Christopher Atherton. Pic by Glenavon FC

Benny Igehon fired the Duns in front in the 35th minute.

The Crues pushed for an equaliser but it was the hosts who scored again at Eamon Fyfe made it 2-0 with seven minutes to go.

Jarlath O’Rourke did pull a goal back with five minutes to go but it was too little, too late for Stephen Baxter’s men.

League Cup holders Cliftonville also secured their place in the next round with a 3-0 win at HW Welders.

Ronan Hale and a brace from Joe Gormley sent the Reds through.

Coleraine, who lost out to Paddy McLaughlin’s men in last year’s final, saw off Dergview thanks to goals from Evan McLaughlin (2), Michael McCrudden and Matthew Shevlin.

Linfield ran out 5-1 winners at Moyola Park thanks to goals from Niall Quinn, Kirk Millar, Andrew Clarke, Eetu Vertainen and Robbie McDaid.

Newry City were pushed all the way at Limavady United with the game goalless after extra time before Darren Mullen’s men won 5-4 on penalties.

Ballyclare Comrades also went to extra time before they ran out 4-2 2inners at home to Ballinamallard United.

Carrick Rangers, Larne, Portadown and Loughgall all hit five on the night beating Banbridge, Distillery, Armagh and Knockbreda respectively.

Annagh United eased into the next round with a convincing 4-0 win at Bangor.

Dungannon Swifts joined them as they ran out 3-0 winners at home to Queen’s.