Clifford Adams insists Niall Currie 'like a brother' after Portadown exit and reveals Dundela motivation

New Dundela manager Clifford Adams insists himself and Niall Currie remain “like brothers” after his departure from Portadown and thanked someone he considers as “a best friend” for wishing him well on a new adventure.

Adams has been Currie’s right-hand man across spells at Carrick Rangers, Dundela and the Ports with John McAllister, who is joining Adams at Wilgar Park, also forming a crucial part of the backroom team.

Following Stephen Gourley’s departure from the Duns hotseat, the East Belfast outfit contacted Adams about the possibility of him and McAllister taking the reins as they look to climb the Championship table.

Before that could become a reality, Adams had to speak with Currie – someone he views more like family than a colleague – and despite a mid-season blow for the Portadown chief, the duo have departed Shamrock Park with best wishes.

Clifford Adams (far right) has been by Niall Currie's side across three different clubs. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"I rang him at first and said about Dundela contacting me,” said Adams. “He was working at the time and rang me back...he said 'my first reaction was cross, annoyed and gutted, but you've both always had my back and been there for me'.

"He said it was an opportunity for me. I can't say anything better about Niall, he was really top-drawer when maybe others wouldn't have been.

"He knows how loyal we have been to him and we'd have his back in any scenario. We've been together for almost eight years.

"Niall and I are like brothers - for two boys that didn't know each other before Carrick, it's more than football for us. It's like a family relationship and thank goodness we still have that. It's more important than football.

Clifford Adams consoles an emotional Niall Currie after Portadown's promotion. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"I really enjoyed my time at Portadown and it wasn't an easy decision to go. The easy thing would have been to sit in a number two position, but I've never done anything easy in my life.

"Even in my early days at Ballymena reserves, I was always saying to lads you have to take opportunities when they arise because sometimes they don't come around again.”

McAllister is a highly-rated coach, playing a vital role in helping Portadown seal immediate promotion back to Northern Ireland’s top-flight after winning the Championship title in 2024 before they competed for a European play-off spot until the final day of last season.

Alongside McAllister, Adams is also bringing former defender Chris Rodgers to Dundela as part of his staff, turning to reality what was initially just an idea thrown out during car journeys from Ballymena to fixtures across the country.

"It was a hard one because myself, John and Niall are all best friends,” added Adams. “It was a situation where I didn't put any pressure on John whatsoever.

"Dundela wanted to speak to John and I as a pairing, so I gave him his space and time. We're all our own men and make our own decisions.

"He loves coaching, the man is an absolute coaching nut! He spends hours reading up on things and finding out why things have happened.

"He's top-drawer, he doesn't leave a stone unturned and gets the best out of everybody. He's a top coach, but he has a human element to him - he's a good man first and foremost who understands people.

"Chrissy spent a lot of time with us as a player and we always would have travelled together to games.

"It was something we'd always talk about that if any of us were in a job that we'd bring Chrissy in because he's a very clever guy when it comes to football and the tactical side of things...you'll never meet a more professional sportsman in your life.”

Before assisting Currie, Adams was forging his own career as a manager having previously enjoyed a spell at Ballyclare Comrades, and admits an opportunity to take control once again at a club close to his heart was too hard to turn down.

"You always have an ambition to get back in the hotseat yourself,” he said. “I've a real love for Dundela.

"I'm excited to get going. Every job I've ever went into has been when things haven't been going so well and you have to try and rebuild.

"I have experience of that...it's not going to be easy, but if it was easy everybody would do it.

"I have had so many positive messages from Ports fans, players, board members, and we have had a warm welcome from Dundela too.