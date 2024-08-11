Cliftonville ace nets first Premiership goal since March 2023 as Reds make winning Irish League start

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cliftonville bounced back from their European exit as Ryan Curran’s first Premiership goal since March 2023 helped the Reds begin the new Irish League league campaign with a 1-0 victory over newcomers Portadown at Solitude.

Jim Magilton’s side, who suffered UEFA Conference League second qualifying round defeat to Latvian outfit FK Auda this summer, finished third in the top-flight last term and have once again started quickly this time around.

Curran, wearing the captain’s armband in the absence of Rory Hale and Jonny Addis, was in the right place to slam home from close range after Ronan Doherty’s pinpoint pass was squared perfectly into the striker’s path by Ruaridhri Donnelly – just 18 minutes after the ex-Ballinamallard United ace had a penalty superbly saved by Aaron McCarey on Ports debut.

The 30-year-old missed the entirety of last season after undergoing surgery on a groin injury and helped continue Cliftonville’s run of success against the Shamrock Park outfit – they’re now unbeaten in the last 21 meetings and conceded just five times in that period.

Cliftonville’s Ryan Curran celebrates scoring against Portadown. PIC: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Magilton named four summer signings in his starting team for their Premiership opener in Luke Conlan, Donnelly, Shaun Leppard and Michael Newberry while McCarey, Lewis MacKinnon, Shay McCartan, Stevie McCullough and Liam Mullan all made their maiden competitive Portadown appearances – only Lee Chapman and Luke Wilson survived from the Ports’ last top-flight fixture in April 2023.

The hosts were awarded a soft penalty in the 17th minute as ex-Rangers youngster MacKinnon was adjudged to have brought down Curran, but McCarey produced a fine save by getting down low to his right.

Cliftonville began to apply further pressure and mere seconds after Doherty’s shot from distance had rebounded back off McCarey’s post, Magilton’s men were in front with the midfielder’s precise first time pass finding Donnelly, who in turn squared for Curran to gain redemption for his spot-kick woe and net a 101st Irish League goal in 271 appearances.

In what appears to be a lucky omen for the North Belfast outfit, they’ve still never lost a Premiership match in which Curran has scored and he’ll have a big role to play throughout this season with Sam Ashford, Ronan Hale and Ben Wilson all recent departures – the attacking trio combined for 38 of Cliftonville’s 80 league goals last term.

Shortly after the break, Leppard had an opportunity to double the Reds’ advantage after rising highest to meet Doherty’s free-kick, but could only send his effort over the crossbar before Joe Gormley, who replaced an injured Donnelly, tested McCarey.

Doherty continued to cause chaos with his wicked deliveries and when one was met by Gormley in the 62nd minute, only the woodwork denied the 34-year-old his 21st career goal against Portadown.

McCarey was then forced into action once again to deny Curran as his shot came through bodies after reacting fastest to the second ball after Shea Kearney’s cross.

Portadown had an opportunity to equalise after a goalmouth scramble following Ryan Mayse’s corner, but Cathair Friel’s effort was gratefully received by David Odumosu and the Reds goalkeeper produced a stunning save in the dying seconds to deny McCullough.