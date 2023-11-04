​Coleraine boss Oran Kearney is happy to put points over performance for this weekend’s clash with Crusaders.​

Having lost to second-place Cliftonville last Saturday despite a performance Kearney felt “for huge parts of the game we dominated”, his Bannsiders tackle another top-four side in Crusaders at Seaview with an admission “I’d happily play poorly and win”.

Coleraine head into the Sports Direct Premiership schedule sitting sixth, four points off Glentoran and just two ahead of newly-promoted Loughgall.

As a result, Kearney is keen to prioritise end product over plaudits.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney. (Photo by INPHO/Stephen Hamilton)

Kearney said in the aftermath of the Cliftonville defeat: "We lost three points against Crusaders the last time but we've lost three points today with a good performance - so what's the difference?

"We have nothing to show for it, so for us next week, I'd happily play poorly and win the game because it's all about picking up points."

Reflecting on the Cliftonville display, Kearney pointed out the fine margins.

“It's tough to press and if you get that wrong at any stage and they get out, you're then caught down the other end,” he said. "It is very much a game of cat-and-mouse and you're trying to make sure that you're better at one end than the other, otherwise that little mistake can hurt you.

"We were good and the players have hit a level that we need to hit next week.