Connor Maxwell confident there's 'more to come' from Ards as they look to continue Irish Cup heroics

Connor Maxwell says Ards will look to draw on their previous success against Premiership sides when they host Loughgall in the Irish Cup quarter-final on Saturday and still feels there’s “more to come” from the Championship club.

The County Down outfit have won this competition four times throughout club history – their most recent triumph came in 1974 – and have developed a giant-killing reputation in recent years after dumping defending champions Crusaders out last season before beating Ballymena United in the fifth round this term.

John Bailie’s side navigated their way past Premier Intermediate League opponents Moyola Park to set up a last-eight showdown with the top-tier’s bottom side Loughgall – a clash which both sides will feel is a prime opportunity to secure further progression.

After last weekend’s draw with Newington, Ards are now unbeaten in seven matches across all competitions while they’ve only lost one of their last 10 – a run which has boosted both their chances of a top-half finish and belief.

Ards are looking to claim their second Premiership scalp in this season's Irish Cup after beating Ballymena United in the fifth round. (Photo by INPHO/Declan Roughan)

This season’s form has marked a significant upswing when compared to 12 months ago with Ards ultimately finishing last term in tenth, 10 points clear of Dergview who were beaten in a promotion/relegation play-off by Armagh City, but a whopping 14 adrift of ninth-placed Ballinamallard United.

They’ve already collected more points in 28 matches during this campaign than they did in 38 throughout 2023/24, but Maxwell still feels they’ve even more to give.

"It has been a bit up and down,” he reflected on this season on the club’s media channel. “Compared to last season we're definitely happier where we are now, but there's definitely more to come from us.

"There have been games which were tight and we haven't came out the right end of them, but towards the end of the season we can push on, get better results and get into the top-six."

Maxwell has been a consistent performer for Ards this season, making 26 Championship appearances, while 22-year-old talisman Aidan Steele will look to provide star quality against Loughgall.

The former Crusaders midfielder, who previously spent time on the books of Watford and Crystal Palace, scored in both of their previous Irish Cup successes this season and was named NIFWA Championship Player of the Month for January after also netting a brace against Ballinamallard United.

Playing at this stage of Northern Ireland’s premier cup competition will be a new experience for most of the Ards squad but Maxwell says they’re ready to embrace the occasion.

"I can't wait to play at this stage of the Irish Cup...hopefully we can get to a semi-final which would be even bigger for the club,” he added. “We'll focus on Saturday.

"It's a good chance for us - we beat Ballymena this year, we beat Crusaders last year so there's no reason we can't give Loughgall a good go.