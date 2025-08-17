Contrasting emotions for Rodney McAree after first half 'shambles' followed by immense pride at Dungannon Swifts fight

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree felt his side “were a shambles” during the first half of their 4-1 Premiership defeat to Portadown – but declared “I don't think I've ever been as proud of a group of players” for their fight after the break.

The reigning Irish Cup champions fell behind early on through goals from Eamon Fyfe and Josh Ukek, but worked their way back into the game with Sean McAllister’s cool penalty.

They were reduced to 10-men after 38 minutes when Gael Bigirimana was sent off for a high boot on Fyfe before Leo Alves was dismissed in the second half, leaving McAree’s men with an almost impossible task to recover.

Jordan Gibson netted a late brace for the Ports to secure their maiden win of the campaign, and McAree was left with very contrasting emotions.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"I thought first half we were absolutely disgraceful, I thought we were a shambles,” he said. "Second half, I don't think I've ever been as proud of a group of players.

"We had 10 men from 38 minutes – I thought we were the better side in the second half.

"I thought we looked like we were going to get something out of it, and then Leo Alves picks up a second yellow card.

"No problem with him getting sent off for the second yellow – probably the first one I would argue. It was his first tackle. He's not a reckless player.

"It goes down as a reckless challenge...I don’t think it was a reckless challenge, and I don’t think it was a yellow card.

"But the red cards haven’t cost us the game, our first half performance has cost us the game. We didn’t show the same guts, determination and desire in the first half as we did in the second.”

Dungannon have now received four red cards in their last three matches with Tiernan Kelly dismissed during a European defeat to Vaduz while goalkeeper Declan Dunne was sent off after the final whistle in an opening league loss to Linfield.

Ten cards were dished out across both teams at Stangmore Park, including one for McAree on the sideline, and he feels his side are coming out on the wrong end of certain decisions.

"I mean, I got booked for taking a step outside the area literally one time, I was a yard outside my box and I got cautioned for it,” he added. “But it feels like we’ve had a lot of yellow cards and haven’t overly, genuinely made too many bad tackles.

"If you go back further, it’s maybe five (red cards in four matches), but Stevie Scott’s wasn’t a red card.

“Stevie Scott got sent off in the final of the Irish Cup – which is gone now – but it was never a foul.

“It just feels like we’ve been on the wrong end. You can’t say too much, to be honest. You can’t say what you want to say.